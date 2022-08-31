Thinking is Dangerous: Bout du monde's New Podcast

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As the UN's International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) comes to an end, the first episode of Réfléchir est dangereux (literally 'Thinking is Dangerous'), the new podcast by Bout du monde, is now available on YouTube.

Evans, Melvin, Nicho, Sasha, and Max, who are the 5 young members of the Bout du monde collective, are the hosts of this 9-episode series (new episodes are posted twice a month).

The idea of podcasting came to them as they were taking stock of all the enriching encounters that have marked their trajectory over the 8 years of their collective's existence.

Eager to create a space where youth and adults alike could exchange ideas, try things out and change their minds, they invited a variety of speakers from all walks of life and asked them questions about their inspiring careers in the arts, academic research, law, history, and philosophy.

SOURCE Article47