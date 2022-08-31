Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,142 in the last 365 days.

Thinking is Dangerous: Bout du monde's New Podcast

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As the UN's International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) comes to an end, the first episode of Réfléchir est dangereux (literally 'Thinking is Dangerous'), the new podcast by Bout du monde, is now available on YouTube.

Evans, Melvin, Nicho, Sasha, and Max, who are the 5 young members of the Bout du monde collective, are the hosts of this 9-episode series (new episodes are posted twice a month).

The idea of podcasting came to them as they were taking stock of all the enriching encounters that have marked their trajectory over the 8 years of their collective's existence.

Eager to create a space where youth and adults alike could exchange ideas, try things out and change their minds, they invited a variety of speakers from all walks of life and asked them questions about their inspiring careers in the arts, academic research, law, history, and philosophy. 

To learn more about Bout du monde (bilingual): https://linktr.ee/boutdumonde
Follow on Instagram.
Subscribe and watch.
Subscribe and listen.
Bout du Monde at Radio-Canada
Bout du Monde at the Canadian Human Rights Museum

SOURCE Article47

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c5641.html

You just read:

Thinking is Dangerous: Bout du monde's New Podcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.