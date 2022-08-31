Global Women’s Digital Health Market worth $ 9.13 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Women’s Digital Health Market info Global Women’s Digital Health Market seg

Global Women’s Digital Health Market is valued at US$ 1.87 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.13 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.4%

Major market players operating in the Women's Digital Health market include Lucina Health (Unified Women's Healthcare), LetsGetChecked, Ro, Willow Innovations, Flo Health, Hubble Connected, Nannocare” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Women’s Digital Health Market- by Solution Type (Single-Ended Brushes and Double-Ended Brushes), Therapeutic Application Area (Fetal Health, General Wellness, menstrual Cycle, pelvic Care, Reproductive Health/Fertility, and Other Therapeutic Application areas), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Women’s Digital Health market is valued at US$ 1.87 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.13 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.4% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A sort of communication technology called "digital health" is utilized for various medical tasks, including diagnosing and keeping track of women's general health. Women can better and more precisely understand their bodies thanks to digital health. Understanding digital health about women, women's digital health is a large sector that comprises a variety of goods, services, tools, diagnostics, and software that address the unique needs of women in areas including sexuality, reproductive health, and fertility. Many service providers are researching artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things to produce applications for women's digital health. Because it aims to improve patient care, lower healthcare costs, improve quality of care, and reduce inefficiencies in the healthcare system, in addition to increasing access to healthcare.

A significant factor anticipated to propel the expansion of the women's digital health market in the forecast period is the increasing variety of chronic and general illnesses. The favourable legislative environment, the rapid development of investments and funding, and the rising awareness and expanding use of digital health solutions among women for their and their family's well-being. Rising innovations, quick improvements that support a variety of preventative care and individualized methods, and the widespread use of cutting-edge technologies for women's digital health will all contribute to the market's expansion. Adoption of smartphones, acceptance of preventative healthcare, supportive legislation, and increased funding are all factors promoting market expansion and awareness. The deployment of several investment initiatives is one of the most apparent trends in the women's health devices market. It is anticipated to impact the market's growth throughout the forecast period substantially. There are many benefits to the rapid speed of investment projects. One advantage of these activities is the expanded availability of more simple and affordable solutions, which promotes the wider adoption of these medical devices. The market for women's digital health is anticipated to be significantly constrained by data privacy and security concerns, lack of knowledge of women's mental and physical health, and other related factors.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Women's Digital Health market over the forecast years. The availability of cutting-edge technology infrastructure, improved access to the newest gadgets, improved reach for diagnosis and treatment, and more disposable incomes are all contributing factors. North America will continue to rule the industry thanks to the availability of superior treatment gadgets and top enterprises. In addition, the Asia Pacific Women's Digital Health market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. China, India, Singapore, and other emerging economies are all seeing rapid economic expansion. The development of the market for digital women's healthcare in these nations is further accelerated by government initiatives and a supportive regulatory environment. Moreover, efforts are being made to go around the sociocultural approach to women's healthcare.

Major market players operating in the Women's Digital Health market include Lucina Health (Unified Women's Healthcare), LetsGetChecked, Ro, Willow Innovations, Flo Health, Hubble Connected, Nannocare Inc., iPulse Medical Ltd., Loon Lab Inc., Dame, Garmin, Kindbody, HeraMED Ltd, iSono Health, Inc, Clue by Biowink GmbH, Chiaro Technology Ltd. (Elvie), Natural Cycles USA Corp, Ava AG, NURX, Inc., Illumigyn, Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc., MobileODT Ltd., Lisa Health, Biowink GmbH, Flo Health, Inc., Ovia Health, Glow, Inc, Cycles, Conceivable Inc, Ava Science, Inc, Tmpdrop LLC, BellBeat, Valley Electronics AG, Mira Kindara, YONO LABS, FairHeaven Health, Fertility Focus Limited, and Gals Bio Ltd

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2022, a virtual clinic for fertility, Woom, a period monitoring app for women with a base in Madrid, was purchased by London-based Apricity. Amount not disclosed was agreed upon for the transaction.

Market Segments

Global Women’s Digital Health Market, by Solution Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Applications / Software

• Devices

• Services Offered / Available

Global Women’s Digital Health Market, by Therapeutic Application Area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Fetal Health

• General Wellness

• Menstrual Cycle

• Pelvic Care

• Reproductive Health / Fertility

• Other Therapeutic Application Area

Global Women’s Digital Health Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Women’s Digital Health Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Women’s Digital Health Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Women’s Digital Health Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Women’s Digital Health Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Women’s Digital Health Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

