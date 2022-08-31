Global Robotic Surgery Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of 17.4% by 2028, Forecast By Zion Market Research
The global Robotic Surgery Market is projected to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2028, a 17.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
Global Robotic Surgery was valued at $6.35B in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of $19.7B by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.
The Global robotic surgery market is expected to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2028 from USD 6.35 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 17.4 % throughout the forecast period. Robotic surgery is a kind of minimally invasive surgery in which surgical procedures are carried out by robots. These robotic devices, which are controlled by doctors and comprise miniature surgical instruments mounted on robotic arms, enable surgeons to perform operations precisely. The use of surgical robotic systems, which include tools, add-ons, software, and services, enables doctors to carry out a variety of minimally invasive procedures, including orthopedic, neurological, cardiac, gynecological, and other procedures. Robotic systems give doctors the ability to automate surgery, which increases efficiency during the procedure and reduces post-operative problems. Additionally, they enable surgeons in working on inaccessible body areas by providing accurate representations of body components and improving dexterity.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
The advantages connected with robotic surgeries such as lesser incisions, fewer cuts, lower scarring, reduced discomfort, greater safety, quicker recovery times, and significant cost savings, are driving up demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) globally. These benefits are enhanced by robotic minimally invasive surgery, which provides improved precision, repeatability, manageability, and effectiveness. The surgical success rate in the IRDG group was almost 98 percent; this was significantly higher than the CLDG (conventional laparoscopic distal gastrectomy) group, which taken into account for 89.5 percent success rate, as per a recent article on the contrast of surgical results among conventional laparoscopic and integrated robotic surgery for distal gastrectomy. All of these factors are likely to drive the global robotic surgery market.
Market Segmentation Overview
Robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, enables medical professionals to carry out a variety of intricate treatments with greater accuracy, adaptability, and control than is feasible with traditional methods. Robotic surgery is frequently related to minimally invasive surgery, which involves operations done through small incisions. It may also be employed sometimes during various types of open surgery. A camera arm and motorized arms with surgical tools attached are part of the most popular clinical robotic surgical system. While sitting at a computer panel next to the operating table, the surgeon manages the arms. A high-definition, enlarged, 3D image of the surgical site is provided to the surgeon through the console. Other members of the team who assist with the procedure are under the surgeon's direction.
Some key players of the global Robotic Surgery Market are:
Stryker Corporation
Medrobotics
Smith & Nephew
TransEnterix Surgical Inc.
Renishaw plc.
Intuitive Surgical
Medtronic
THINK Surgical Inc.
Zimmer Biomet.
This report segments the global Robotic Surgery Market into:
Global Robotic Surgery Market: By Component
Systems
Accessories
Services
Global Robotic Surgery Market: By Surgery Type
Gynecology Surgery
Urology Surgery
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
General Surgery
Other Surgeries
Global Robotic Surgery Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
