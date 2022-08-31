Global Burn Care Market Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 7.2% by 2028 By Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research
The global Burn Care Market Market is projected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2028, with a 7.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
The global Burn Care Market Market is projected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2028, a 7.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. ”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global burn care market was valued at $1.2B in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of $3.12B by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
— Zion Market Research
Burn care refers to the medical treatments received post damage to skin tissue arising from exposure to heat, electricity, chemical substance, radiation, or UV rays. Burns are diagnosed at a doctor's clinic and may range from minor to severe burns. Minor burn includes first and second-degree burns covering less than 10% of the body & may not require hospitalization. Moderate burns cover around 10% of the body & hands, feet, face, or genitals may be covered under this section. Severe burns cover more than 10% of the body and require extreme medical care under specialized conditions.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/burn-care-market
Market Growth
With the growing urbanization and modernization of cities, we are always in close contact with explosive substances or skin irritants. They can range anything from cleaning agents to chemicals used at construction sites, high voltage electric currents, and fuels, to name a few. A slight ignorance can lead to serious burn cases. For example, if safety procedures are not correctly followed at construction sites, there is a chance of a live unexposed wire coming in contact with a human. Or careless attitude at chemical manufacturing sites may have negative implications. Since we are always in proximity to such strong burn agents, the chances of burns have become higher than ever and are expected to aid global burn care market growth in the coming years.
To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/burn-care-market
Market Segmentation Overview
A burn occurs when the skin tissue is damaged due to exposure to chemicals, heat, electricity, sunlight, or radiation. Most burn cases are accidental situations. The seriousness of the burn is determined by the diagnosing medical professional and in case of any type of burn, it should be quickly reported to the doctor in order to reduce the impact of the burn because untreated burns readily lead to infections and can become critical in many cases.
Around half a million burn cases are reported annually across the globe with varying intensity where children are the most at risk. Anybody can be a victim of accidental burns like children getting burnt because of boiling water or oil spillage on the skin, teenagers may accidentally burn a patch of their skin when messing around with lighters, and other such situations. Burns are generally categorized into 3 types: first-degree burn which is the mildest form and even sunburn is included in this category, second-degree burn which affects the top & lower level of the skin (dermis), third-degree burn which damages all three layers of the skin including epidermis, dermis, and fat. It also affects the sweat glands & hair follicles and has proven to be fatal in many situations. Some of the signs of burns are blisters, swelling, pain, peeling skin, and white or charred skin.
Some key players of the global Burn Care Market Market are:
Cardinal Health
3M
ConvaTec Inc.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
DeRoyal Industries Inc.
Mölnlycke Health Care AB.
Coloplast Corp.
Johnson & Johnson
Smith & Nephew
Medline Industries
Acelity LP
Acme United Corporation.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/burn-care-market
This report segments the global Burn Care Market Market into:
Global Burn Care Market Market: By Material
Partial-thickness Burns
Minor Burns
Full-thickness Burns
Global Burn Care Market Market: By Product
Traditional Burn Care
Advanced Burn Care
Biologics
Others
Global Burn Care Market Market: By End-User
Physician Offices
Hospitals
Home Care
Others
Global Burn Care Market Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Rushikesh Dorge
Zion Market Research
+ +1 855-465-4651
rushieksh.d@zionmarketresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn