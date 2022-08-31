EHealth Market Size, Share, Price, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report Forecast 2021-2026
Global EHealth Market To Be Rising Demand For EHR Owing To Its Benefits To Bolster In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global eHealth Market Share, Size, Trend, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global eHealth Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end-user, and region.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ehealth-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 84.4 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 15.3%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 198.3 Billion
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Electronic health records (EHR) held a major proportion of the market and are expected to increase steadily during the projection period. The expansion can be attributed to EHR’s provision of complete, accurate, and up-to-date information about patients at the point of service. EHR helps clinicians diagnose patients more efficiently and effectively, eliminate medical errors, and deliver safer treatment by ensuring the security of the information exchange system.
Furthermore, with streamlined coding and invoicing, EHR promotes legible, comprehensive, and accurate documentation. As a result, these factors, combined with growing awareness of the healthcare convenience provided by EHR, are expected to be the market’s driving forces over the forecast period. Meanwhile, due to its potential to provide quality healthcare wherever telecommunication technologies are accessible, the telehealth industry is expected to take a significant portion of the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The application of information and communication technology (ICT) in the field of healthcare is referred to as eHealth. It enables for the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and the provision of increased healthcare services via computers, the internet, and mobile devices.
Based on their type, they can be categorised as:
Electronic Health Records (EHR)
VNA and PACS
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
Telehealth
Prescribing Solutions
Medical Apps
Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)
Pharmacy Information Systems
Others
On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into:
Healthcare Providers
Payers
Healthcare Consumers
Others
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ehealth-market
Market Trends
The expanding digitisation of healthcare is driving the worldwide eHealth industry, which aims to improve patient comfort. The use of sophisticated technologies speeds up the diagnostic process, protects patient data, and lowers healthcare expenses, while also providing patients with dependable, simplified, and accurate documentation.
Patients can use mhealth applications and telemedicine services to monitor numerous health metrics from the comfort of their own homes thanks to eHealth. The increased adoption of computers, cell phones, laptops, and tablets are expected to drive demand for eHealth over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, IBM Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Teladoc Health Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
