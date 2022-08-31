Submit Release
Disposable Syringes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Global Disposable Syringes Market To Be Driven By Increase In Number Of Diabetic Patients in The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Disposable Syringes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global disposable syringes market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.1%

Because of the rising prevalence of diabetes and the resulting necessity for regular insulin injections to control blood sugar levels, disposable syringe demand has been steadily increasing in recent years.

Furthermore, the rising frequency of chronic diseases is fueling market expansion. Because most diagnostic and treatment approaches use disposable syringes, the COVID-19 outbreak is driving up demand for disposable syringes. This is expected to help the market grow in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Disposable syringes are basic piston pump syringes made of plastic that are used to administer drugs and collect blood. The back of the syringe features a piston that may be pushed and withdrawn to help the drug flow. These syringes are safe to use and are only meant to be used once.

Based on product type, the industry can be divided into:

• Conventional Disposable Syringes
• Safety Disposable Syringes

On the basis of application, the industry can be segmented into:

• Immunisation Injections
• Therapeutic Injections

On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:

• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Because of the increasing demand for injectable medications, the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, and the simple availability of disposable syringes in the region, the disposable syringes market in North America is predicted to rise significantly throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, an increasing focus on patient and health-care provider safety is likely to contribute significantly to the market’s growth. Furthermore, the COVID-19 immunisation programme being done across numerous nations in the area is likely to drive up demand for disposable syringes considerably throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Henke-Sass Wolf, Nipro Medical Corporation, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

