PRESS RELEASE: 72 new reported positive COVID cases

SAMOA, August 30 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT: (31 August, 2022) – Samoa’s Ministry of Health reported 72 new positive cases registered over the last seven days, commencing from 2:00pm on August 21st to August 28th at 2:00pm. Of this number, 66 are confirmed community cases and 6 confirmed border cases registered during this period, taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (community/border) to 15,839.

Currently, there are 9 cases in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital and none at the ICU.

This seven-day rolling average report includes trends of positive cases since March 17th of this year, when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national COVID-19 vaccination.

The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for the information of the public.

—END—

____________________________________________________________________________________

PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: E to’a 72 i latou fou ua lipotia le pesia ai i le KOVITI-19

SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ: (Aso 31 Aokuso, 2022) – Ua lipotia e le Matāgaluega o le Soifua Mālōlōina le pesia ai o i latou fou e to’a 72 i le siama o le Koviti – 19 i totonu o Samoa mai le 2:00 i le aoauli o le Aso 21 Aokuso se’ia pāia le 2:00 i le aoauli o le Aso 28 Aokuso, 2022.

I lea fuainumera, e to’a 66 i latou ua fa’amaonia le pesia ai mai le mamalu lautele o le autnu’u (community transmission) fa’atasi ai ma le to’a 6 oi latou na faimalaga mai i totonu o Samoa ua a’afia fo’i i le fa’ama’. Ma ua si’itia ai le aofa’i o e ua pesia (community & border) i le fa’ama’i i le 15,839.

Ua fa’amauina fo’i e le Matāgaluega o le Soifua Mālōlōina, e to’a 9 o lo’o fa’ata’otolia mo le taimi nei i le Maota Gasegase i Moto’otua. 

O lenei lipoti o lo’o tu’ufa’atasia ma au’ili’ili ai fa’amaumauga o le fa’ama’i mai lava i le Aso 17 Mati 2022 ina ua fa’amaonia le mama ai i tua i le mamalu lautele o le atunu’u o le Koviti – 19. Ua fa’amauina fo’i fa’amaumauga mo tui puipui ua mae’a faia mo Samoa atoa.

Silasila i le lipoti ua tapena e le Matāgaluega o le Soifua Mālōlōina ua tu’uina atu mo nisi fa’amatalaga.

—-MAE’A—

