Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,015 in the last 365 days.

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding “People’s Artist” honorary title to N.M. Abdullayeva

AZERBAIJAN, August 30 - President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

On August 30, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan...

30 august 2022, 15:35

You just read:

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding “People’s Artist” honorary title to N.M. Abdullayeva

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.