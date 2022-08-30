On 30 August, President of the Republic of Azerbaijaan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday, wished him success in his activities, and the best of health.

The Belarus President thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state hailed the successful development of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and future contacts.