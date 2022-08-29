When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 29, 2022 FDA Publish Date: August 30, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dried whole or sliced mushrooms

Company Announcement

Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC of Capitol Heights, MD is recalling 4 types of packages of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled Dried Mushrooms were distributed in specialty retail stores in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia.

The product comes in four different types & sizes and are in a sealed clear plastic package with a label. The different types are as follows:

1) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- 2.5 oz

2) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- 10.5 oz

3) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- 2.5 oz

4) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- 10.5 oz

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Maryland Department of Health of items bought at a retail store which revealed the presence of Salmonella in some packages of "Three Coins Dried Mushrooms".

Sales of the product has been suspended while MDH and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the packages of "Three Coins Dried Mushrooms" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-703-538-8000.