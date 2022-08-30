Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Calgary, Alberta
Private meetings.
9:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a transport facility to meet with workers and discuss the importance of reliable supply chains. A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with Pathways Alliance CEOs to discuss the decarbonization of Canada's energy sector and energy security.
Closed to media.
