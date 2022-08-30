Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,936 in the last 365 days.

VECTA COMPLETES RECAPITALIZATION AND REBRANDING

Company now Poised to Enter Growth Phase of Business Plan Under New Leadership

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecta Inc. ("Vecta" or "the Company"), the holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan Association of Irvington ("Sunnyside" or the "Bank"), today announced several new developments that have occurred since the closing of the merger that took place on June 1, 2022.

  • On July 18, 2022, Vecta Inc. amended its Articles of Incorporation to change its name from "Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc." to Vecta Inc.

  • On July 18, 2022, Vecta Inc. consummated a 15-for-1 stock dividend and increased its authorized shares of common stock to 100,000,000 and its authorized shares of preferred stock to 2,000,000. As of June 30, 2022, Vecta Inc. had 15,930,976 common shares outstanding and no shares of preferred stock outstanding.

  • On June 29, 2022, Vecta Partners LLC, the sole shareholder of Vecta, made an additional capital contribution of $4.5 million to Vecta Inc. in exchange for 222,222 shares of Vecta Inc.'s common stock. This capital contribution brings Vecta Partner's total investment in Vecta to ~ $25.9 million, including estimated transaction costs.

"Rebranding and recapitalizing the Company represents our critical first steps as we begin to implement and execute our business plan for both Vecta and the Bank," said Fredrick Schulman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Sunnyside, who also serves as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Vecta. Mr. Schulman added, "We believe our new leadership team, along with the capital infusion from Vecta Partners, has positioned Vecta as a source of financial strength for the Bank and its future growth. Vecta has already initiated discussions with the appropriate regulators regarding new business lines, and we look forward to providing further updates as we take steps to expand the Bank's current business lines."

About Vecta Inc. 

Vecta Inc. ("Vecta"), formerly known as Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc., is a New York based publicly reporting bank holding company. Vecta currently has one operating subsidiary, Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington (the "Bank"), which has one location in Irvington, New York. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $99.5 million in assets, $57.4 million, which are in securities and cash (vecta.com).

Investor Relations Contact:

Edward J. Lipkus, CFO
914-591-8000 x 115
elipkus@vecta.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vecta-completes-recapitalization-and-rebranding-301615098.html

SOURCE Vecta Inc.

You just read:

VECTA COMPLETES RECAPITALIZATION AND REBRANDING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.