What You Need to Know in Fall 2022: Getting Around on a Growing Campus

Two sweeping transportation projects are positioning the campus squarely on the road to the future, creating some short-term challenges to steer around. Here are some expected or current impacts:

Baltimore Avenue: The $29 million upgrade of Baltimore Avenue in College Park continues, including a new median, new bike lanes, widened sidewalks, resurfaced roadways and improved street lighting. The three-year, 1.4-mile effort, led by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, will enhance safety for pedestrians, transit riders, bicyclists and motorists in one of the region’s most traveled and important corridors.

The section of Baltimore Avenue from Regents Drive/College Avenue to the bridge just north of Campus Drive is expected to be complete by early fall 2022. The remaining section through University Boulevard is scheduled to be done by late summer 2023.

Purple Line: The Purple Line light rail route will extend from New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Silver Spring and Bethesda in Montgomery County, and five of the 21 stations will be on or around the UMD campus. With direct connections to Metrorail, Amtrak and MARC, the Purple Line will provide more accessible and reliable transportation for students, faculty and staff. Watch for the following closures and impacts in coming weeks and months:

The project closed a portion of Rossborough Lane near Diamondback Drive earlier this summer for utility construction expected to last until approximately Oct. 22. Watch for detour signs, flagging and shifting construction activity. The work is expected to affect parking in lots J1 and J2 as well as periodic closures of the roadway that will impact the #122 Shuttle-UM route's ability to service the Leonardtown community.

The sidewalk on the north side of Campus Drive near Stamp Student Union will close this fall for construction, as well as the Shuttle-UM bus stops–Lot HH on the north side of the street and the Slip at the Stamp on the south–at various times during the semester, with updates available from DOTS. A pedestrian crossing will be located near lot HP. Non-Purple Line projects will also affect pedestrians on other parts of Campus Drive at various times during the semester.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete these projects. We try our best to minimize inconvenience to the campus community, and at the same time, we must put in place some temporary detours, changes and closures for your safety,” said Carlo Colella, vice president & chief administrative officer. “Please use caution when moving around campus, and follow all posted signs and flaggers when traveling near construction areas.”