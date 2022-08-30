Primary Care Services Now Available in Marble Falls by Victory Medical

/EIN News/ -- Marble Falls, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Falls, Texas -

Victory Medical is pleased to announce that they are now accepting patients for primary care services at their Marble Falls location. The medical clinic, which has their original location in Austin, Texas, previously only offered allergy testing and related services at their Marble Falls location. They are expanding the service offerings of the location after hiring a new family nurse practitioner with specialized allergy training. Sativa Lackey, FNP-C, brings total family healthcare knowledge to the Marble Falls allergy clinic, allowing them to offer more services. The family practice is now open and readers who are interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment for primary care services in Marble Falls can contact the clinic. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

Lackey was hired in April 2022 and has a background in critical care and emergency medicine in addition to her specialized allergy training. As a Family Nurse Practitioner, Lackey has been certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and received her master’s degree in nursing in 2019 from the University of Texas at Arlington. Lackey is originally from Houston but moved to central Texas as early as she could and has been in the Highland Lakes area since 2015. She currently resides in Burnet with her husband and three children. According to her bio on the clinic website, Lackey is honored to be one of the newest members of Victory Medical. The core beliefs of treating a patient like family and believing in whole body and mind health, will help drive a successful patient relationship for decades to come. She is especially looking forward to building relationships with patients from the hill country that can impact their overall health and well-being over a lifetime.

Victory Medical has been a vital establishment in Central Texas since 1996, beginning with their Austin location and eventually expanding into the surrounding areas. As providers of integrated and family medicine, their mission is to enhance the lives of their patients through their spirit of giving and employ both conventional and unconventional approaches to treating the whole person, instead of just their most obvious symptoms. Readers who want to learn more about the clinic can view Victory Medical's Facebook page or visit their website for more details.

As a new addition to the Victory Medical team, Sativa Lackey will expand the services available at their Marble Falls location without compromising the incredible level of care the establishment has become known for in their local community. In addition to providing white glove medical service in their family practice, Victory Medical is able to offer Urgent Care services, a pharmacy, physical medicine, telemedicine, and Medicare Remote Monitoring to allow early intervention and prevention of disease, especially in the elderly. Doctors and other staff at the clinic can provide allergy relief, depression relief, and natural hormone replacement, as well as a variety of other treatments depending on the needs of the patient.

The Marble Falls clinic where Sativa Lackey FNP-C is located at 503 Ranch Rd 1431 Suite # 101, Marble Falls, TX 78654. They are looking forward to welcoming new patients into their network of care soon. Anyone who is interested can contact the company for more information.

512-462-3627

patientservices@victorymed.com

503 Ranch Rd 1431 Suite # 101, Marble Falls, TX 78654



