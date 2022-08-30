Stenner Wealth Partners+ Awarded Top National Philanthropic Advisor Team by Charitable Impact Foundation 2022
Stenner Wealth Partners+ at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management awarded Top National Philanthropic Advisor Team by Charitable Foundation Awards 2022.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stenner Wealth Partners+ (SWP+) of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Canada was recently announced as the Top National Philanthropic Wealth Advisor Team in 2022 by the Charitable Impact Foundation Awards. Under the leadership of Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner, the group was recognized for facilitating nearly 100 donations totaling $80 million for donors across Canada.
Charitable Impact is a public foundation that operates as a donor-based fund, connecting donors to a network of charities for financial professionals. The foundation awards crucial wealth management firms and advisors to increase access to philanthropy in Canada’s charitable sector.
“I am extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity to showcase our team’s dedication to charitable giving,” says Mr. Stenner. “This award represents all the trust and support shown to us by our clients and demonstrates the collective innovation and commitment of our advisory team in philanthropic endeavors.”
Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a national advisory team with Canada’s largest independent wealth management firm. SWP+ engages with clients who have a net worth of at least $25M and/or have a minimum $10M CAD of investment capital.
Thane Stenner is the Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Vice President, and Director of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and is cross border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. He previously acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Where he leads his team in managing extreme wealth. He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Mr. Stenner has recently launched a podcast produced by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio entitled—Smart WealthTM with Thane Stenner—published by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio.
###
For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Stenner Wealth Partners+
email us here