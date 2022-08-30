Welcoming students back to school

CANADA, August 30 - Students, families, teachers and staff should plan for a near-normal return to school this year as K-12 public school starts on September 7, 2022.

There have been 40 new frontline staff hired for this school year through a $2 million government investment into Island schools. The province is committing an additional $1.7 million this year for 34 new positions to support academic achievement, social-emotional learning, and class composition due to complex student needs.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to school! We have listened to the needs of our school communities and are adding additional resources to support our students and staff. The past three years have been challenging, so as we move in to the 2022/23 school year, our aim is to set our students up for success both emotionally and academically.” - Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Natalie Jameson.

As part of the return to school in September, students can expect to see adventure-based learning opportunities, added resources such as free school supplies for K-9, new equipment for our trades classes and added supports to address both academic and behavioral needs.

"These new supports will be a tremendous addition to our schools. Our students deserve the best supports, and we are extremely thankful for government’s additional investment. The Federation wishes everyone a successful school year and all the best in 2022/23,” said PEI Home and School Federation President Dionne Tuplin.

Transitional curriculum will continue this year to address learning impacts from the pandemic and a full complement of coaches will be available to support teachers in both the French and English curriculum. The new itinerant academic support teachers will focus on providing extra help for students who are not meeting grade level reading and writing in the English system, while oral language development in the primary grades will be the focus in the French system.

Grants to the school authorities increased by $2.5 million this year, to better support the administrative and operational needs of Island schools.

“We will continue to work closely with the Chief Public Health Office to ensure our students and staff are safe. Measures have been put in place in the event we need to pivot to remote learning or increase public health measures at any time.

"As we move into September, I want to wish all students, staff and families across the province a successful new school year,” said Minister Jameson.

