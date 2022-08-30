AFGHANISTAN, August 30 - Kendrick Frankel is a Communications Associate at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). A member of the operations team, he supports the External Relations Director in developing and implementing ISW’s public relations strategy. Prior to his joining ISW, Mr. Frankel worked for a news organization on Capitol Hill as an editor and media production assistant covering both Houses of Congress. Mr. Frankel was born and raised in Southern California and received his B.A. in religion, concentrating in Second Temple Judaism and early Christianity, from George Washington University.