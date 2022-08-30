Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,949 in the last 365 days.

Kendrick Frankel

AFGHANISTAN, August 30 - Kendrick Frankel is a Communications Associate at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). A member of the operations team, he supports the External Relations Director in developing and implementing ISW’s public relations strategy. Prior to his joining ISW, Mr. Frankel worked for a news organization on Capitol Hill as an editor and media production assistant covering both Houses of Congress. Mr. Frankel was born and raised in Southern California and received his B.A. in religion, concentrating in Second Temple Judaism and early Christianity, from George Washington University.

You just read:

Kendrick Frankel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.