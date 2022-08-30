Submit Release
Kyrgyz Republic Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic on the occasion of their 31st Independence Day on August 31.

I strongly believe that the U.S.-Kyrgyz relationship is poised to grow. The shared values between our peoples make us natural partners, and the benefits of our cooperation are self-evident. The United States is committed to partnering with the Kyrgyz Republic to achieve its development goals, including by expanding economic ties and strengthening democratic institutions. We applaud the Kyrgyz government for taking a lead role in addressing the most serious challenge of our time – the climate crisis – and in these efforts it will find no better partner than the United States.

The Kyrgyz people, in the relatively brief period since their independence, have shown a commitment to freedom that is an example to the world. I hope that today’s holiday offers an opportunity to reflect and take pride in all they have accomplished. Happy Independence Day.

