Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on passing of Stephen Arias

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following the death of Stephen Arias, who served as the Chief Clerk at the state House of Representatives for more than 30 years:

“It is with great sadness that I recognize the passing of a distinguished, devoted, dedicated public servant. Steve spent most of his life in service to New Mexicans, including nearly five decades with the New Mexico House of Representatives.

“We will never forget his great integrity and his lifelong devotion to the people of New Mexico. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude for his service. I send my deepest condolences to his wife Victoria and his family.”

