Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market reached a value of US$ 5.55 Billion in 2021. The market to reach US$ 15.14 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2022-2027.

A robotic vacuum refers to autonomous robot equipment that is widely utilized to perform various tasks of a regular vacuum cleaner with minimal to no human interaction. It is generally integrated with an intelligent software program that assists individuals in cleaning areas under cabinets, tables, and beds due to their compact size. Besides this, it is also equipped with sensors that prevent them from falling down the stairs or colliding with other objects. The demand for a robotic vacuum cleaner is increasing across the globe due to their widespread adoption among the masses.

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the subsequent lockdown restrictions had negatively impacted the robotic vacuum cleaner market. The shutdown of the manufacturing units due to the implementation of stringent government regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus had adversely affected the sales of robotic vacuum cleaners. However, the decline in COVID cases, along with the ease in lockdown restrictions, have revived the demand, which is impacting the market positively. Additionally, continuous improvements in the e-commerce infrastructure and the advent of online delivery models have further escalated the market across the globe.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses. This is supported by the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and rapid urbanization. Along with this, the increasing number of working women population is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements in robotic vacuum systems are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. In addition to this, the shifting preference for smart and innovative electrical appliances is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market further include the rising product adoption across residential and commercial sectors, the growing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene, the miniaturization of household appliances and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

iRobot Corporation

ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Neato Robotics

Dyson Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Miele & Cie. KG

Hayward Industries, Inc.

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd

Sharp Corporation

ILIFE Robotics Technology

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, type of charging, distribution channel, application and end-user.

Market Breakup by Type:

Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner

Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Market Breakup by Type of Charging:

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional/Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Market Breakup by Application:

Vacuum Cleaning Only

Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping

Market Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Offices

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

