Dan Houston to Speak at 2022 KBW Insurance Conference

Today, Principal Financial Group® PFG announced Dan Houston, chairman, president, & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 KBW Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 beginning at approximately 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time. Houston will participate in a question-and-answer session covering a variety of industry and company specific topics.

The fireside chat will be available live at principal.com/investor via video webcast; the company's most recent pitchbook is also available on the website.

About Principal®1

Principal Financial Group® PFG is a global financial company with over 18,500 employees2 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 54 million customers2 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to improve our planet, support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies3, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 "Best Places to Work in Money Management4." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

1 Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

2 As of June 30, 2022

3 Barron's, 2022

4 Pensions & Investments, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005937/en/