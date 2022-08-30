Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,839 in the last 365 days.

JUDY RENTZ SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HER JOURNEY WITH AND IN PAIN

FIGHTING to SURVIVE

Author Judy Rentz defines pain in her book Fighting to Survive

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With everything the world knows now, there still really are a lot of things that are not known to some. Either because they should remain undiscovered or they simply have not surfaced yet. In Judy Rentz’s case, it was her unsure pain diagnosis that led her to want more, and she tells the story in her book "Fighting to Survive."

Published late last year, "Fighting to Survive," is Rentz’s sincere account and almost endless journey living with and being in pain and where to find redemption in. Two of its main points are that there is help for those who are suffering and that giving up should not be an option, even when it seems like it is the only option.

The book is short, with only over fifty pages, written so honestly in an essay form, which makes it very personal. It is packed with wisdom that Rentz wishes and successfully imparts to its readers.

“The best aspect of Rentz’s writing is her honesty. This is not a cool, calm, and collected telling of this one woman’s medical history. She writes as though she’s sitting in the room with you and telling her story,” Pacific Book Review says.

"Fighting to Survive," a non-fiction, offers a very human perspective of the very natural thing that is pain. Truly a commendable work of Rentz.

Judy Rentz is a proud country girl. She is simple; her wisdom, she shares. And her book, "Fighting to Survive," is a clear manifestation of such. She is also very appreciative as she continuously credits her mother for everything that she knows today.

Gift friends and family a new look at life with "Fighting to Survive," now Available on Amazon and other online book-selling platforms.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
6473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

JUDY RENTZ SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HER JOURNEY WITH AND IN PAIN

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.