JUDY RENTZ SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HER JOURNEY WITH AND IN PAIN
Author Judy Rentz defines pain in her book Fighting to SurviveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With everything the world knows now, there still really are a lot of things that are not known to some. Either because they should remain undiscovered or they simply have not surfaced yet. In Judy Rentz’s case, it was her unsure pain diagnosis that led her to want more, and she tells the story in her book "Fighting to Survive."
Published late last year, "Fighting to Survive," is Rentz’s sincere account and almost endless journey living with and being in pain and where to find redemption in. Two of its main points are that there is help for those who are suffering and that giving up should not be an option, even when it seems like it is the only option.
The book is short, with only over fifty pages, written so honestly in an essay form, which makes it very personal. It is packed with wisdom that Rentz wishes and successfully imparts to its readers.
“The best aspect of Rentz’s writing is her honesty. This is not a cool, calm, and collected telling of this one woman’s medical history. She writes as though she’s sitting in the room with you and telling her story,” Pacific Book Review says.
"Fighting to Survive," a non-fiction, offers a very human perspective of the very natural thing that is pain. Truly a commendable work of Rentz.
Judy Rentz is a proud country girl. She is simple; her wisdom, she shares. And her book, "Fighting to Survive," is a clear manifestation of such. She is also very appreciative as she continuously credits her mother for everything that she knows today.
Gift friends and family a new look at life with "Fighting to Survive," now Available on Amazon and other online book-selling platforms.
