Read more about Gov. Kemp Announces $250M for Neighborhood-level Improvements Across Georgia

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the creation of a $250 million "Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities" grant program. Awards will go to qualifying projects that improve neighborhood features such as parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and healthy food access. Availability of these types of community assets have been connected to decreased levels of mortality and illness, both in regards to avoiding the spread of Covid-19 and other physical or mental ailments. Applications will be accepted from September 1 through November 18, 2022, with awards of up to $2 million per qualified project.

"Though we have long since turned the corner on the pandemic, we know there are still some lingering public health impacts of Covid-19 that are broader than the disease itself" said Governor Brian Kemp. "They include mental health challenges and unhealthy physical conditions caused by isolation. That's why throughout the pandemic, we worked hard to keep our state parks and recreational facilities open and operating safely, encouraging people to continue to utilize environments where they could socially distance, get outdoors, get fresh air, and exercise. We were met with resistance at times on this approach, but we prevailed in giving both Georgians and numerous out-of-state visitors safe options. By carefully investing these funds, we're helping communities further move past the effects of the pandemic and become healthier."

The program funds will be allotted to local units of government, counties, or non-profits to utilize in improving or maintaining recreational facilities in Qualified Census Tracts or for repair or maintenance due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.

Applicants must use the Georgia Qualified Census Tract (QCT) Dashboard to verify that the proposed project resides within one of the state's QCTs. Applications received that are not within a QCT will not be eligible for review. Application information for this program can be found here.

For general questions on grant programs, applicants may also reach out to [email protected]