Survey: 63% of Borrowers Think Student Loans are a Scam
42% of student loan borrowers say they have used a payday loanAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the debate continues to rage over the Aug. 24 announcement to cancel some student loan debt, the consensus is clear that Americans have been struggling to cover day-to-day expenses due to student loan payments.
In fact, almost half of student loan borrowers have used a payday loan or other high-interest short-term loan to make one or more student loan payments, and 63% believe that student loans overall are a scam, according to a new survey.
More than 42% of student loan borrowers have had to turn to a payday loan or title loan in order to either cover routine monthly bills.
This is a troubling statistic since many payday lenders charge interest above 400% APR and are considered to be so predatory that they’re illegal in several states. The average payday loan has $520 in fees for an initial loan of $375, and 80% of initial loans are rolled over into new loans when the borrower can’t make the payment. More than 90% of payday loan borrowers end up regretting their original loan.
DebtHammer.org surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to learn their student loan status and their payment situations. Here’s what we learned:
Key takeaways:
Many think student loans are a scam: 63% of student loan borrowers think the loans are a scam, with about 25% saying they’re worse than payday loans.
They can’t afford the payments: More than 65% of borrowers have used some form of predatory lending product to get by, with 30% using a payday loan, 12% using a title loan, 7% using a high-interest installment loan, 8% turning to a cash advance app like Dave and 8% using a Buy Now Pay Later plan to pay for an item they otherwise would not be able to afford.
They lead to regret: About 60% of survey respondents regret their student loans, with 18% saying they wish they’d never pursued higher education at all, 14% saying they feel overwhelmed with debt and 10% left wishing they’d chosen a less-expensive school. Another 9% regret their loans because they never earned a degree, and 8% regret choosing to attend graduate school.
Read the full report at debthammer.org/student-loans-survey.
