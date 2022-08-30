Portwell Launches New Single Board Computer with 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Desktop Processors (Alder Lake-S Platform)
New ROBO-9910G2AR-A features PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 SDRAM for optimized power consumption and performance
ROBO-9910G2AR-A is a custom-designed SHB, as compact as a GPU card, built with flexible PCIe expansions that offer optimized power efficiency and computing performance for new application needs”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market, a Titanium Partner of Intel Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), has launched an addition to its family of single board computers powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core desktop processors (formerly Alder Lake-S platform). According to Kelly Xue, associate technical project manager at American Portwell Technology, the new ROBO-9910G2AR-A features dual channel DDR5 4800 ECC SO-DIMM up to 64GB; 16x PCIe Gen 5 and 4x PCIe Gen 4 lanes, with upgraded Direct Media Interface (DMI) to support PCIe Gen 4; 2x 5GbE, up to 8x USB 3.2: DP and HDMI output on rear I/O; on-board TPM 2.0; paired with backplane PBPE-08A-A; and packed in a compact 270mm (L) x 136mm (W) or 10.6”x5”, ROBO-9910G2AR-A is the size of a GPU card.
— Jack Lam, senior director of product marketing at American Portwell
Xue recommends the new ROBO-9910G2AR-A as the ideal choice for applications in industrial automation and control systems, medical/healthcare imaging systems, automated test equipment, digital signage, digital security surveillance, broadcasting systems, transportation, video walls and AI.
Powered by New Performance Hybrid Architecture
“One of the many benefits afforded by ROBO-9910G2AR-A,” says Jack Lam, senior director of product marketing at American Portwell Technology, “is it is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the first in a series of Intel Core processors that feature the new performance hybrid architecture that integrates up to 8 performance-cores (P-cores) with Intel Hyper-Threading Technology and 8 efficient-cores (E-cores) into a single die, driving up to 1.36x faster in single-thread performance, 1.35x faster in multi-thread performance, and 1.94x faster graphics performance compared to its predecessor. This superior computing power and improved graphics performance is designed to handle more complex workloads,” Lam confirms. “We’ve included DDR5 memory for more advanced data bandwidth and processing capabilities, PCIe Gen 5/Gen4 for higher speed expansion needs—such as add-on GPU cards—and improved expansion flexibility with backplane selection.
“In short, ROBO-9910G2AR-A is a custom-designed SHB, as compact as a GPU card, built with flexible PCIe expansions, that offer optimized power efficiency and computing performance for new application needs or a quick upgrade to legacy applications,” he explains. “Designed with future-proof capabilities with the combination of superior computing power and next-generation connectivity. Portwell provides innovative design expertise and dedicated technical support enabling faster time-to-market for customers’ project success. Not only that,” Lam adds, “our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long life cycle support of 10+ years inherent with this product.”
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
