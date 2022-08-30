Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,809 in the last 365 days.

Belkin introduces the BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger with PPS

Built with Programmable Power Supply (PPS), providing the perfect amount of power to multiple devices for an ideal charge

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces the BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger with PPS, available in 65W and 45W versions. The new wall chargers are now available to order on Belkin.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005001/en/

The BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger with PPS is engineered with GaN, USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS charging technologies to deliver a fast and safe charge that won't overheat or overcharge devices. It easily fits in a pocket or a bag, making it the ideal charger for traveling or when at home.

The wall charger is offered in a 65W option to access up to 65W of power when using a single port or up to 45W of power from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port when using both. The 45W version provides up to 45W of power when using a single port or up to 25W from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port when using both.

Product features:

  • Dual USB-C ports offer fast-charging for two compatible devices at the same time
  • USB-C PD 3.0 technology charges an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 28 minutes1 and a Samsung Galaxy S21+ from 0-50% in 27 minutes2
  • Integrated GaN technology provides a high-power, efficient charge that won't overheat
  • PPS technology dynamically delivers optimum power to compatible devices
  • Optimized for Apple, Samsung, Nintendo Switch and other compatible devices
  • Compact design ideal for home, office, or traveling

Availability and Pricing

Imagery

Hi-res imagery for all products can be found here.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 In internal testing, USB-C PD technology charges iPhone 13 Pro from 0–50% in 28 minutes when paired with a USB-C cable with Lightning connector (not included). Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device age, model, and usage environment, for individual users.

2 In internal testing, USB-C PD technology charges Galaxy S21+ from 0–50% in 27 minutes when paired with a USB-C to USB-C cable (not included). Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device age, model, and usage environment, for individual users.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005001/en/

You just read:

Belkin introduces the BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger with PPS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.