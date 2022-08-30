Belkin introduces the BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger with PPS

Built with Programmable Power Supply (PPS), providing the perfect amount of power to multiple devices for an ideal charge

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces the BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger with PPS, available in 65W and 45W versions. The new wall chargers are now available to order on Belkin.com.

The BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger with PPS is engineered with GaN, USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS charging technologies to deliver a fast and safe charge that won't overheat or overcharge devices. It easily fits in a pocket or a bag, making it the ideal charger for traveling or when at home.

The wall charger is offered in a 65W option to access up to 65W of power when using a single port or up to 45W of power from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port when using both. The 45W version provides up to 45W of power when using a single port or up to 25W from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port when using both.

Product features:

Dual USB-C ports offer fast-charging for two compatible devices at the same time

USB-C PD 3.0 technology charges an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 28 minutes 1 and a Samsung Galaxy S21+ from 0-50% in 27 minutes 2

and a Samsung Galaxy S21+ from 0-50% in 27 minutes Integrated GaN technology provides a high-power, efficient charge that won't overheat

PPS technology dynamically delivers optimum power to compatible devices

Optimized for Apple, Samsung, Nintendo Switch and other compatible devices

Compact design ideal for home, office, or traveling

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 In internal testing, USB-C PD technology charges iPhone 13 Pro from 0–50% in 28 minutes when paired with a USB-C cable with Lightning connector (not included). Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device age, model, and usage environment, for individual users.

2 In internal testing, USB-C PD technology charges Galaxy S21+ from 0–50% in 27 minutes when paired with a USB-C to USB-C cable (not included). Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device age, model, and usage environment, for individual users.

