Advantage Healthcare Consulting Partners With NuParadigm Products to Deliver Cost Savings and Best-in-Class Product Offerings for Eyecare Practices and ASCs

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Healthcare Consulting, (https://www.advadm.com), a division of Advantage Administration, Inc., is very pleased to announce a new strategic nationwide partnership with NuParadigm Products, LLC (https://www.nuppro.com) with offices based in California and Georgia. Advantage Healthcare Consulting is a leading management consulting firm that specializes in assisting private ophthalmology practices and ophthalmic academic medical centers achieve optimal financial and operational efficiency. NuParadigm Products is a preferred medical product and device firm that works closely with executives, providers, product distributors, and GPOs to build best-in-class healthcare deliverables.

Joe Carroll, President, and CEO of Advantage Healthcare Consulting, stated that "this new business partnership with NuParadigm Products is exactly what we have been looking for to provide our clients with an enhanced opportunity to save money with discounted purchasing of capital equipment, medical, surgical and office supplies."

Matt Johnson, CEO of NuParadigm Products, added that "we are elated with the opportunity to work with Advantage Healthcare Consulting. Both companies work with healthcare professionals and providers around the nation to deliver industry best-purchasing initiatives and have access to the latest innovative opportunities to save physician providers time and money."

In addition, NuParadigm's alliance with PSMA Connect, (https://psmaconnect.com) "a Vizient Channel Partner," will add tremendous value to our physician and ASC members. PMSA Connect is a full-service group purchasing organization with tremendous buying power with over 25,000 physician members that service the physician and non-acute healthcare community.

Any eye care practice or ambulatory surgery center interested in learning more about this partnership is encouraged to contact Joe Carroll at (866) 217-4214 or Matt Johnson at 916-717-6279.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.