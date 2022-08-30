Submit Release
Philip Richter, Co-Chairman and President of Hollow Brook Wealth Management to Display Legendary 1933 Packard at Historic Festival 40

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC ("Hollow Brook"), a leading independent and full-service wealth management firm, today announced that its Co-Chairman and President, Philip Richter will be attending the Historic Festival 40 at Lime Rock Park and will be displaying his 1933 Packard Twelve Dietrich Victoria at this year's Concours and Gathering of the Marques.

Celebrating its 40th year, the Lime Rock Historic Festival is scheduled to take place September 1-5 and features non-stop, on-track competition across a diverse set of racing classes. On Sunday, September 4th, the Lime Rock Concours and Gathering of the Marques will display nearly 1,000 enthusiast cars and motorcycles.

Mr. Richter's extraordinary 1933 Packard Twelve Dietrich Victoria will be on display during the show. Ordered new in 1933 by Alfred Vanderbilt Jr.—grandson of Cornelius Vanderbilt—the automobile was painted black and red in honor of the family's racing silks at Sagamore Farms. Mr. Vanderbilt Jr. owned the car for nine-years before selling it to a neighbor of his. The second owner kept the car until 2012 and never made any changes to the automobile. The car was put to auction in 2012 by RM Sotheby's and subsequently purchased by a highly respected collector who performed a full, no expense spared restoration in conjunction with top Packard experts and Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance judges. The car showed at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance in 2015 and won the Packard Nationals. Mr. Richter acquired the car in 2021.

Mr. Richter, in addition to his role at Hollow Brook, is a vintage car enthusiast that has extensive experience and expertise in the classic automobile market. He is the creator and author of Turtle Garage, a blog which provides readers with unique insights and exclusive content on the collective vehicle market and the broader automotive industry.

About Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook is a leading independent wealth management firm that manages and advises capital on behalf of families, foundations, endowments, pension plans, and individuals. For more information, please visit www.hollowbrookllc.com.

