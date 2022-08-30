Rubio's Coastal Grill Rolls out New Rewards Program

Rubio's Coastal Grill is launching a new Rubio's Rewards program, enabling guests to cash in points for free drinks, desserts, tacos and entrées. Designed to be simple and add value to every purchase, Rubio's new Rewards program marks a change in structure since the program was first rolled out in November 2019.

"We're making it easy for our guests to be rewarded with free food, and choose the foods they want to redeem points for," said Rubio's Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. "We hope the new program encourages even more Rubio's cravings, because the more our guests enjoy their Rubio's favorites, the closer they are to enjoying free menu items."

All Rubio's Rewards members will receive 200 points as original/VIP members, kick-starting their rewards earnings. New Rewards members can sign up online or through the Rubio's App, place an order and start earning points.

To celebrate, Rubio's will gift Rewards members with double points earned with every weekend purchase, Friday to Sunday, in September.

Rubio's guests will earn 10 points for every $1 spent. Guests who earn 400 points can redeem them for a free drink, dessert, regular side of chips and guac, or side of Mexican street corn. Guests earning 700 points can redeem them for a free individual taco, large side of chips and guac, or kids meal; and guests earning 1300 points can redeem them for a free entrée (taco plate, burrito, bowl/salad or quesadilla).

Rubio's has locations across California, Arizona and Nevada. Guests are encouraged to sign up for Rubio's Rewards through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com. For more information about Rubio's Coastal Grill, visit Rubio's, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Rubio's® Restaurants:

Rubio's first opened in 1983 in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Today, Rubio's uses responsibly sourced seafood and continues to expand its menu with innovative recipes ranging from seafood tacos and burritos to California Bowls and crisp, fresh salads. In addition, Rubio's offers all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, and all-natural USDA Choice steak, "no fried" pinto beans, handmade guacamole, a variety of proprietary salsas, and craft beer and hard seltzer beverage options. The award-winning restaurant regularly receives accolades for its famous Original Fish Taco®. Rubio's is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., has over 3,000 employees and currently operates over 150 restaurants.

