Auditor Galloway releases audit of the State Treasurer's Office

08/18/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit report on the Office of Missouri State Treasurer covering the year that ended June 30, 2021. As with other audits of the office issued since 2016, the most recent report had no findings and gave an overall performance rating of "excellent," the highest rating available. 

The report includes a summary of the office's operating financial activity, cash and investment balances, and investment income. The Missouri Constitution establishes the State Treasurer as custodian of all state funds and funds received from the U.S. government.

A complete copy of the audit of the State Treasurer's Office is available here.

