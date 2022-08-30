Animal Group Uncovers Secret Location of Stricken NYC Carriage Horse—and It’s NOT at a Sanctuary

Ryder has been found, but his fate remains far from certain.

Center for a Humane Economy says Ryder, all 160 of city’s horses remain at risk from industry that puts the cart before the horse

This farm is aligned and connected with the worst actors in the carriage-horse industry and it’s apparent that Ryder’s movement there has been designed to keep eyes off of this horse ... .” — Wayne Pacelle, president, Center for a Humane Economy