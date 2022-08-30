Rising Focused on Wind Energy Generation to Complement Market Growth of Fiberglass Yarn Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Use of e-glass fiberglass in several end-use industries such as aerospace and electrical to offer opportunities to fiberglass yarn manufacturers.

A growing number of wind energy projects across the world has created a lucrative opportunity for fiberglass yarn manufacturers. Properties of fiberglass such as high tensile strength and temperature resistance make it suitable for use in wind energy.

The electrical and electronics sector is set to progress at a healthy CAGR over the coming years. Developing economies across the world have witnessed a rise in the use of electrical appliances. The growing construction industry across the world has been the prime factor for the demand growth for electrical circuit boards. The use of fiberglass yarn in industrial applications as it gives strength to various products has increased over the years.

Growing Integration of Fiberglass Yarn in Electronic Materials

E-glass yarn is used in a majority of printed circuit boards, which is layered and added with a variety of resins such as epoxy, melamine, phenolic, etc. The end product acts as a backbone for printed circuit boards. Fiberglass is used in printed circuit boards to facilitate corrosion resistance, thermal conductivity, and dimensional stability, which are all critical for the performance of the end product.

Fiberglass yarn has properties such as low elongation, good mechanical strength, and thermal resistance, owing to which, fiberglass is the perfect yarn for use in many electrical components. Fiberglass yarn is widely used by the manufacturers of motors and transformers for several applications in electrical, electronic, defence, aerospace, marine, and lighting. Fiberglass sleeving is perfectly suitable for high and low temperatures, and also voltage.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fiberglass yarn market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to be valued at US$ 5.68 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 3.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under end-use industry, electronics and electrical will dominate the fiberglass yarn market with 41.8% share in 2022.

Together, aerospace and automotive dominate the market with over 40% market share.

East Asia dominates the global market with 28.7% share in 2021.

Sales of fiberglass yarn are projected to rise at 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively, in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania.



Segmentation of Fiberglass Yarn Industry Research

By Product Type : Fine Yarn Ultra-fine Yarn

By Grade Type : E Yarn C Yarn S Yarn Others

By End-use Industry : Electrical & Electronics Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Insulators & Enclosures Others Aerospace Automotive Construction Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Competitive Landscape

Prominent fiberglass yarn manufacturers are AGY Holding Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Fber-line, Fibtex Product, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Newtex, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Leading manufacturers in the fiberglass yarn market are looking to manufacture products that can be applied in several end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, wind energy, etc. The properties of fiberglass such as tensile strength and temperature resistance are proven to be useful in various industries. Manufacturers are also looking to increase their customer base by adopting merger and acquisition strategies.

In 2019, PolyOne, a global provider of specialized polymer materials, acquired Fiber-Line, a customized engineered fiber and composites materials company, for US$ 120 million.





Market Development

The fiberglass yarn market has witnessed huge demand from end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and electrical. Rising use of fiberglass in the aerospace industry in developing countries such as China and India and the growing automotive industry across the world have created a positive environment for fiberglass yarn suppliers.

Leading players in the market have been focusing on producing fiberglass yarn for different end-use industries. Also, some market players have adopted merger and acquisition strategies to increase their production capacity as well as presence in untapped markets, which will thereby help increase product margins.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fiberglass yarn market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (fine yarn, ultra-fine yarn), grade type (E yarn, C yarn, S yarn, others), and end-use industry (electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, construction, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

