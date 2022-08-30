The Department of Revenue Working to Open Two Motor Vehicle and Driver License Offices in Lincoln County

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing that a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been posted for bid for a license office in Elsberry in North Lincoln County. There was previously an office located in Elsberry. The bid opportunity closed on Aug. 29, 2022. Information regarding the bid can be found on the State of Missouri Bid Board at https://missouribuys.mo.gov/bidboard.

After partnering with Sen. Jeanie Riddle of District 10, the Department is also working to reopen a temporary license office in Troy, Mo., in early October. The Department previously had a temporary office in that location, but closed it in May 2022 due to a staffing shortage.

“Senator Riddle has been very helpful in articulating how important a local license office is to the residents of Troy, and Governor Parson asked the Department to do whatever we could to reopen this office,” said Director of Revenue Wayne Wallingford. “Thanks to Senator Riddle and the Governor, the residents of Troy will soon have convenient access to motor vehicle and driver license services.”

The Department is actively making arrangements to reopen the temporary office to serve customers in the Troy area and is actively seeking applicants to fill positions. Interested candidates may apply through Mo Careers.

The temporary office will serve Troy residents until the Department is able to pursue opening a permanent Troy license office once pending litigation related to the previous office is finalized. Until the temporary office is open in early October, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Bowling Green – 204 S Business Hwy 61, Bowling Green, MO 63334

O’Fallon – 2421 Hwy K, O’Fallon, MO 63368

Warrenton – 1000 Warrenton Outlet Center, Ste. 12, Warrenton, MO 63383

Wentzville – 807 B East Pearce Blvd., Wentzville, MO 63385

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following phone and online services are also available:

Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA , a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions. Renew by Phone — (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew license plates. Residents of counties that participate by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, have an easy online registration option. Check here to see the list of participating counties.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew license plates. Residents of counties that participate by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, have an easy online registration option. Check to see the list of participating counties. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Customers may inquire online to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

###