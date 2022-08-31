DepoDirect Names Director of Business Development
We look forward to Rob’s contributions in helping to communicate the unique value proposition that DepoDirect offers to attorneys and insurance companies doing large volumes of depositions.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of recent growth and the launch of their next-generation platform, DepoDirect is pleased to announce that Rob Cucurull has joined the company as Director of Business Development. Rob brings over 18 years of sales and business development experience in the software and legal fields, including six years as Director of Business Development with Schmidt National Law Group
“DepoDirect is a best-in-class solution for personal injury attorneys, plaintiff attorneys, and insurance companies wanting to save time and gain up to 50% savings on their annual volume of depositions,” said Cucurull. He added, “I am pleased to join such an innovative company and team of professionals that are passionate about making DepoDirect the easiest to use and most valuable deposition solution available in the market.”
“Now that we have just launched the next generation of DepoDirect’s deposition solution we are delighted to add Rob to scale our business development efforts,” said Todd Seligman, CEO of DepoDirect. He also added, “We look forward to Rob’s contributions in helping to communicate the unique value proposition that DepoDirect offers to attorneys and insurance companies doing large volumes of depositions.”
About DepoDirect
DepoDirect, based in Los Angeles, California, has emerged as the best-in-class online deposition service solution. DepoDirect offers law firms and insurance companies tremendous time savings along with cost savings of up to 50% on their deposition service expenses. DepoDirect also provides many advantages over traditional in-person deposition services and other online deposition providers. Examples include a trained technician included on every deposition at no additional cost; a first-in-class Exhibit Suite that seamlessly publishes, stamps, annotates, and uploads documents to all participants with no unnecessary delays; and independent control of exhibit documents and the ability to import new exhibits at any time. DepoDirect offers a white-glove experience for a fraction of the cost of other deposition services. It is the mission of DepoDirect to foster a sustainable industry & expand access to justice for all.
DepoDirect has sponsorships and partnerships with the American Bar Association (ABA), the American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers (AAERT), and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM).
More information about DepoDirect can be found at: www.depodirect.com.
Todd Seligman
DepoDirect
