MARINA CITY Reveals the Power of Deception With Latest Single "Glaze"
Up-tempo, energetic music [that] is beautiful, funky, and extremely irresistible”CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 12th MARINA CITY will release their new concept album and Alternate Reality Game (ARG), The Simulation via City of Dreams LLC. Today they share its latest preview with the intriguing and sinister track, “Glaze." Though it was the last song frontman Ryan Argast penned for the project, “Glaze” became what is now the introduction to The Simulation and ultimately kickstarted the band’s idea of turning it into the complex and emotionally driven concept album and ARG that it is today.
A song about deception, “Glaze” is from the viewpoint of a very manipulative character who is trying to convince the listener to trust them, to share all of their deepest secrets, and in the end to confine their entire being to them. “‘Glaze’ is a commentary on the false promises people in power create and the cheap talk they sell their followers in order to gain their allegiance,” says Argast. “Musically, it’s a bit of a change of pace for the band but again the song is from a different point of view.”
Opening with a thumping bass line that makes way for slithering vocals and chilling production, Argast begins to reveal the antagonist’s malicious motives as he sings, “You are scared and alone, but you won’t be saved.” The deceit continues as solace and relief are offered up to the listener with false promises of hope, “Simmer simmer down. Let me help you, help you out. Tell me what you want to hear. Let me soak up all your tears,” as long as they’re willing to sacrifice their entire self for the cause, “Cause your sugar honey glaze is all I want to taste. Your skin smooth as buttercream. Sink teeth in your self-esteem.”
Following the previously released "Youth” and "Runaways", “Glaze” brings the listener deeper inside the realm of The Simulation by taking them all the way back to the beginning. The latest single finds the Chicago-based alternative rock band telling a story of manipulation and control as the exploiter dishes out scathing phrases like, “No one’s gonna love you like the way I’m loving you. If you run away you’ll run yourself into your grave,” and reminds us how we must always stay vigilant against those trying to use us for their gain.
In the two years since their breakthrough 2020 EP, The Crush, MARINA CITY has emerged from an emotional and busy season, using these new songs as an internal compass to navigate their next chapter in such an uncertain world. This emerging quartet delivers, "Up-tempo, energetic music [that] is beautiful, funky, and extremely irresistible” (EARMILK), "artistry and determination to give Brendon Urie (Panic! At The Disco) a run for his money” (Alternative Press), and "indie pop with an R&B twist, evoking the best of Prince, Michael Jackson, and The 1975 without sounding like anyone but themselves” (Atwood Magazine).
Slated to release on October 12, 2022, The Simulation explores themes of societal distrust, mental health, and redemption. By participating in the accompanying ARG, fans/players will experience the emotional themes presented in each song firsthand. “We hope the album and the ARG will be a great way to bring fans closer to MARINA CITY, expose new people to our music, and most importantly, be an exciting experience,” says Argast.
Fans in the Northeast and Midwest can experience the group’s energetic and dynamic live show on September 30th at Club Cafe in Pittsburgh, PA and October 1st at The Foundry in Cleveland, OH. To connect with MARINA CITY and to join The Simulation visit www.marinacityband.com and follow @marinacityband on social media.
