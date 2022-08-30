Submit Release
Missouri Department of Revenue provides tax relief for citizens affected by flooding

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today it will grant the same tax extensions as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to assist Missouri individuals and businesses impacted by recent flooding.

Specifically, the IRS has postponed certain deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area to Nov. 15, 2022. The extension applies to deadlines falling on or after July 25, 2022, and before Nov. 15, 2022. For more information about the tax extension, see the IRS news release here.

Taxpayers requesting an extension should note the following on their returns when filed: “July 2022 flood extension.” If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from DOR that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the phone number on the notice to have the DOR abate the penalty.

Individuals who reside or have a business in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Charles, Montgomery and St. Louis counties, may qualify for tax relief.

