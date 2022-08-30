Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size to Surpass Around USD 46.5 Bn by 2027 | CAGR 5.1%

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Research

The global hormone replacement therapy market study includes detailed information with key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer Inc.

The global hormone replacement therapy market was valued at $31.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) involves the administration of synthetic estrogen hormone, human growth hormone, thyroid hormone, testosterone hormone, and progestogen hormone to replace depleting hormone levels of male and female and thus alleviate symptoms of menopause, hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, and growth hormone deficiency.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market have also been included in the study.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer Inc.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Therapy Type: Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Progestogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Others

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Indication: Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, and Others

