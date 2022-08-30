OTC Braces and Supports Market Size to Hit USD 991.8 Mn by 2030 | Allied Market Research

OTC Braces and Supports Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title OTC Braces and Supports Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as 3M company, Alcare CO., LTD., Bauerfeind AG, Bird And Cronin, INC. (a part of Dynatronics Corporation), Breg, INC., BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, INC., DJO finance LLC, Medi GMBH and CO. KG, Thuasne SA. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the OTC Braces and Supports report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.

The global OTC braces and supports market was valued at $649.71 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $991.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. Braces tend to be used for a variety of medical conditions and are designed for different degrees of support or protection. They are primarily concerned about giving support structurally, functionally or for re-positioning and stabilization of the joints. Generally, support braces or splints are used in the field of orthopedics as a result of aging in conditions, such as osteoarthritis, due to traumatic injuries, or in sports injuries where they may be used to treat an injury. In cases, such as ankle braces and knee braces, supports are often used to prevent injury or with pre-existing sports injuries to prevent a recurrence of the knee or ankle injury.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

OTC Braces and Supports Market Key Players: 3M company, Alcare CO., LTD., Bauerfeind AG, Bird And Cronin, INC. (a part of Dynatronics Corporation), Breg, INC., BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, INC., DJO finance LLC, Medi GMBH and CO. KG, Thuasne SA

OTC Braces and Supports Market by Product: Ankle Braces & Supports, Knee Braces & Supports, Facial Braces & Supports, Upper Extremity Braces & Support And Back, Hip, And Spine Braces & Supports

OTC Braces and Supports Market by Type: Soft & Elastic Braces And Supports, Hard Braces & Supports And Hinged Braces & Supports

OTC Braces and Supports Market by Application: Ligament Injury Repair, Osteoarthritis, Preventive Care and Others

OTC Braces and Supports Market by Distribution Channel: Orthopedic Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Others

