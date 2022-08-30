Kentucky’s Ale-8-One Soda Announces NIL Partnership with University of Kentucky’s Star Quarterback Will Levis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic soda brand Ale-8-One announces they are joining arms with one of the Commonwealth’s top college athletes – University of Kentucky’s quarterback Will Levis. The unprecedented partnership – made possible through the recently enacted Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy – represents the opportunity for Ale-8-One to support athletes whose leadership on and off the field embodies the best of the Bluegrass. With this policy enacted, college athletes have the right to generate income from affiliations and partnerships and can accept, profit, and monetize their name, image, and likeness.
“We are excited to be able to take part in this new opportunity to partner with an outstanding college athlete who represents a premier university in the national college football landscape. We hope this partnership further shines light on his skills on the gridiron and as a modern marketer in the ever-evolving world of college athletics,” shares Kevin Price, Chief Marketing Officer for Ale-8-One. “The fact that Levis has showcased the ability to captivate audiences and is right here in our home state, presented us with a unique opportunity to focus on positive community support and engagement. This exciting partnership will launch this fall with a series of activations across the region.”
Athlete Advantage, the Management Company that represents Will Levis, sees the partnership between Ale-8-One and Will Levis as further proof that forward thinking businesses are seeing great value in partnering with Collegiate Student Athletes in the newly created NIL space. Athlete Advantage President Ryan Miller states, “Not unlike every other Collegiate Student Athlete we represent, partnering with a phenomenal person and athlete like Will Levis makes great business sense. We are highly fortunate to be able to partner Will with such a bedrock business in our community, with the foresight to see the value of doing business with Collegiate Student Athletes. Furthermore, Ale-8 has proven they are committed to helping empower athletes by showing that their influence goes far beyond the field of play. We are excited to see the positive outcomes that are surely coming as a result of this partnership and look ahead to partnering more of our athletes with other forward-thinking businesses throughout the Commonwealth.”
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market. ale8one.com / @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
