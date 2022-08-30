Submit Release
Leaf Burrito viable option for plastic bag bans in Washington Township, NJ.

A full Leaf Burrito, ready for curb-side emptying in a neighborhood in Charlotte, NC.

The Leaf Burrito flattens like a tarp to collect yard waste. Users then zip the belly and edges together to contain the debris. Handles make it easy to move the Burrito to the curb.

Leaf Burrito®, a solution for sustainable yard waste collection, is being adopted by residents seeking solutions for plastic bag bans in Washington Township, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaf Burrito®, a patented solution for sustainable yard waste collection, is being readily adopted by residents seeking solutions for plastic bag bans in Washington Township, New Jersey. The state enacted a plastic bag and Styrofoam ban in 2020 that went into effect on May 4, 2022. Businesses are prohibited from providing single-use plastics and local waste haulers have requested that residents find alternative methods for containing yard debris for collection.

The problem is two-fold: waste haulers struggle to find employees to empty plastic bags of lawn waste so that it can be sustainably composted (it’s a dirty, dangerous job) and homeowners dislike having a second trash can that’s used only a few times per season or struggling with soggy kraft paper bags – the next best option for disposal. That’s why Washington Township residents are turning to Leaf Burrito as a sustainable solution for disposing of yard debris.

The durable, five-foot Leaf Burrito is built to last for an estimated 10-plus years of use with its UV-protected zippers, mesh, handles and strong polyester thread. When it is not needed during the week, the Burrito can be easily and compactly stored on a shelf. Conveniently, the mesh design allows organic material to breathe versus prematurely decomposing and rotting in plastic or paper bags. Burritos fully contain the materials, keeping them from blowing in neighborhoods during windy days.

Households using Leaf Burritos discovered that these reusable lawn bags:
• Eliminated the need for single-use plastic and paper bags.
• Avoided the rising costs of paper bags (for both individuals and municipal pickup sites that do provide paper bags to residents free of charge – not all do).
• Protected storm water drains from spilled yard debris and bags floating or corking drains.
• Prevented concealed contaminants from entering the composting stream.
• Eliminated soggy paper bag failures, which slows down the collection process.
• Resolved the issues of heavy rain that would degrade the paper.
• Increased curb appeal with a tidy, uniform appearance throughout the neighborhood.
• Reduced standing water via stored trash cans and other types of containers, which prevented mosquitoes and the health threats they bring to communities.

A recent case study on the efficacy of Leaf Burrito for yard waste collection was conducted in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. The adoption of Leaf Burritos provided an ergonomic and safe solution for haulers; a tidy, reusable way to contain waste for residents; and an option for cities that enact plastic bag bans but still seek to offer effective service for their citizens.

Individuals or neighborhoods interested in Leaf Burritos may purchase directly online and implement the Burritos immediately for this autumn’s anticipated leaf debris.

Leaf Burrito's goals are to reduce single-use plastics, make the arduous task of bagging leaves, weeds, grass, hedge and garden clippings a simple and eco-friendly experience, and to assist communities in achieving their sustainability goals.

Marc Mataya
Burrito Brands Incorporated
+1 704-491-1213
press@leafburrito.com

