Rock Climber Falls from Echo Crags

August 30, 2022

Franconia, NH – At approximately 7:50 p.m., on Monday, August 29, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a 911 call regarding a climber who had fallen from the Echo Crags in Franconia. The climber, who was identified as Jared Cullen, 22, of Plymouth, NH, was climbing with three friends when the incident occurred. A Conservation Officer, PEMI Valley Search and Rescue, Franconia Police, and Littleton Ambulance all responded along with firefighters and an Advanced EMT from Sugar Hill Fire Department.

The rescuers hiked up to the base of Echo Crags and located Cullen. He was placed in a litter and carried down to the waiting ambulance, arriving at 8:52 p.m. Cullen suffered serious injuries from the fall and was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The climbers present were all experienced and had proper climbing gear for the conditions.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all hikers to be prepared and bring the 10 essential items when going out for a day hike.

