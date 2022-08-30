To improve pain management and patient outcomes thereby reducing unnecessary exposures and preventing substance use disorders
- Reexamining approval standards and strengthening post market review
- Incentivizing and supporting alternative pain therapies and technologies
- Promoting appropriate use and disposal of medications with misuse potential
United States Government Partners
- Department of Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
- National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)