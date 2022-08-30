Hydrocarbon Chiller Manufacturer Secon Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
Label designed to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems based on company vision, customer satisfaction and measurable impact.
We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secon, a German hydrocarbon chiller manufacturer, has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of Hydrocarbons21.com.
— Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Last week, German OEM TEKO became the first company to receive the label.
The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO. “By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot.
“Secon has been using only natural refrigerants for many years,” said Joachim Schadt, General Manager of Secon. “With the ATMO-approved certificate, there is now a possibility to have this certified by an independent body. This gives potential customers an excellent opportunity to orientate themselves in this market and to choose the right partner.” Schadt discussed his company’s chillers in a live recorded interview with Chasserot on June 28.
Secon was founded in 2010 with the aim of manufacturing chillers solely on the basis of natural refrigerants and became one of the first companies to develop production-ready hydrocarbon chillers.
Throughout the German-speaking region, Secon has become a key player in this expanding market segment. In addition to manufacturing a range of propane (R290) chillers, Secon utilizes propene (R1270) and isobutane (R600a) refrigerants in its products and offers subcritical CO2 (R744) refrigeration systems and machines with air-cycle technology. The manufacturer has many industrial customers for its hydrocarbon-based chillers, including a German brewery and a large German retailer Secon is one of the few companies to offer chillers with up to four separate refrigerant circuits, the company said. Its engineering consistently aims to reduce refrigerant charge sizes.
Secon‘s products‘ safety standards are recognized in current norms and technical guidelines. The safety concept is developed in-house and applied to all chillers with flammable refrigerants; it ensures safe plant operation for the whole range of applications, the company said.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regards to Secon, one customer representative, Tobias Graul, Head of Project-Management Refrigeration for German supermarket Edeka Minden, noted that its Secon system “has been running trouble-free since it was commissioned. On warm days with an outside temperature of up to 40°C [104°F], the required room temperatures were achieved and maintained without any problems.”
Added Graul, “The implemented project went smoothly and Secon was always there as a competent, reliable partner. I would recommend Secon at any time.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
• published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About Secon
Secon specializes in integral systems for environmentally friendly and energy efficient refrigeration. Chillers employing natural refrigerants are the main focus, especially hydrocarbons. Secon was founded in 2010 aiming to manufacture chillers solely on the basis of natural refrigerants and pioneered the use of hydrocarbons.
Marc Chasserot
ATMOsphere
+34 676 88 95 61
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other