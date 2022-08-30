WireCo Introduces Union Gladiator Pendants for Improved Mining Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireCo, the world's leading manufacturer of mission-critical wire rope, synthetic rope and netting, and electromechanical cable, announced today the launch of its new line of Union Gladiator pendants, designed to improve the service life of shovels and draglines by 10-15 times over traditional technologies.

WireCo's Union brand is well known for delivering exceptional rope quality and outstanding performance. The Gladiator pendants are made with synthetic fibers, which significantly increase the service life by absorbing loads and reducing vibration.

"I am excited to participate in the release of this groundbreaking product that is a testament to our organization's strength in both the surface mining application and synthetic rope capabilities," said Dustin Dunning, senior vice president of Global Energy & Mining. "Gladiator is a true technology step change for our customers who are looking to lower HS&E risks while also improving operating costs of their mining fleets."

Surface mining is among the most punishing environments for ropes and boom pendants on the planet. To transmit raw power into cubic yards moved, the entire rope system must be rugged and reliable. For decades, customers have relied on steel pendants to consistently deliver outstanding performance. Gladiator pendants solve these challenges with innovative design.

"Compared to conventional steel pendants, Gladiator's synthetic Aramid fibers act like a shock absorber during digging operations, reducing fatigue-related issues for both the shovel equipment and those operating them," Dunning said. "As surface mining continues to take the lead in meeting the world's current and future energy needs, the Gladiator synthetic boom pendant is just another example of how WireCo is leading the rope industry through novel innovation and forward-thinking products."

WireCo is introducing a full line of Union Synthetic Mining Rope Solutions, including GLADIATOR CABLETM Main Boom Synthetic Pendants and ARA-Boom Aramid Fiber Mid-Boom Synthetic Pendants, which significantly increase the service life for shovels and draglines by absorbing loads and reducing vibration.

WireCo's new GLADIATOR CABLE Main Boom Pendants include more than just ordinary sockets and rope fibers. Key elements of the new product lines include:

New Patent Pending Union Uni-HatchTM Inspection Port : Tool-less inspectability – opens without the need for tools during routine inspections and features the socket measurement device embedded in the socket.

Eco-Friendly: The pendant ropes used in the Union Synthetic Mining Rope Solutions are fully recyclable. The Aramid fibers can be reused in various applications, such as in the production of car and truck tires.

Extended Use Translates to Decreased Downtime: Gladiator Ropes offer 10-15 times the service life of wire rope or strand.

