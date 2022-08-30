Planet Home Lending Hires Lynette Hale-Lee as Western Regional Manager

Industry veteran to lead recruitment efforts for growing mortgage lender

MERIDEN, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has hired Lynette Hale-Lee (NMLS #873142) as Western Regional Manager. Hale-Lee will enhance Planet Home Lending's market share by recruiting additional mortgage loan originators and opening new branches in the West.

Hale-Lee is a long-time mortgage professional who brings extensive experience to her new role at Planet Home Lending having worked for numerous lenders during her career. Most recently, she was Western Regional Manager at Wintrust Mortgage for six years, and prior to that, she served as President of Capstone Direct Mortgage Funding.

"Planet is exceptionally and unusually well-positioned to move through challenging markets now and over the next few years," Hale-Lee said of her decision to join the team. "It's filled with people and leaders who possess the ability to pivot strategically, to listen, to be altruistic and to understand what's important to employees and borrowers in their local markets."

Michael Dubeck, President and CEO of Planet Home Lending parent Planet Financial Group said Hale-Lee will be instrumental in advancing Planet Home Lending's mission to help more homebuyers and homeowners across the country.

"Lynette is a widely respected leader in the mortgage industry who has a striking ability to connect with people and guide them toward success," Dubeck said. "Her deep knowledge of the lending space and what it takes to grow as a loan officer in this field is what makes her such an invaluable asset to our team."

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

Press Contact:

Dona DeZube

Vice President, Communications

343400@email4pr.com

(443) 263-2832

Jacob Gaffney

Principal, Gaffney Austin

343400@email4pr.com

(817) 471-7627

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-home-lending-hires-lynette-hale-lee-as-western-regional-manager-301614460.html

SOURCE Planet Home Lending, LLC