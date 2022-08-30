Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,677 in the last 365 days.

Emagine IT Partners with RegScale to Power and Automate FedRAMP Assessments

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emagine, IT (EIT), a Type C FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and Regscale, announced their new partnership to streamline and automate FedRAMP assessments using RegScale's automated, API-centric approach to compliance. This partnership will accelerate the FedRAMP assessment lifecycle for EIT's customers by providing a user-friendly and integrated compliance automation experience that can produce machine-readable authorization packages in Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL).

Describing the partnership with RegScale, EIT's Director of Cybersecurity & Compliance, Adam Chun, says "For CSPs looking to become FedRAMP assessed, or who are in the early stages of working on a manual assessment, the transition to a technology-enabled assessor has never been easier and more necessary."

EIT's customers will see immediate benefits in the form of reduced assessment duration, less disruption to their day-to-day activities, and enhanced quality.

About Emagine IT

Emagine IT (EIT) provides cybersecurity, management consulting, and enterprise IT services to commercial organizations and government agencies to securely modernize their IT assets. As a A2LA-accredited FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), EIT is authorized to conduct independent security risk assessments for Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and deliver FedRAMP consulting services to strengthen our customers' risk posture and mitigate risk to their federal partners. EIT's 3PAO services provide multiple levels of security services to CSP's seeking FedRAMP, agency, and Department of Defense (DoD) compliance. As security and compliance standards continue to expand in scope and significance, EIT is positioned as an automation-obsessed industry leader to advise and support your compliance needs with our various engagement models including FedRAMP Assessments, Readiness Assessments, Gap Assessments, Strategic Workshops, Advisory Services, Penetration Testing, and Threat Emulation. For more information, visit our website at https://www.eit2.com/resources/articles/future-of-FedRAMP.

About RegScale

Build trust and confidence in your compliance program with our real-time, integrated compliance automation platform. RegScale ensures your compliance artifacts are continuously kept up to date, holistically managing both manual and automated assessments against federal compliance requirements. We are compliance experts with over 50 years of combined executive experience in highly regulated industries. We have brought our collective experience to bear on solving the most difficult and complex compliance problems facing all companies. We created the RegOps movement to ensure compliance of applications and services against regulatory standards at high velocity. To read the RegOps manifesto, visit https://www.regscale.com/regops. For more information, visit our website at https://www.regscale.com/government

Media contact:
Danny Riddle
343349@email4pr.com
757-418-3887

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emagine-it-partners-with-regscale-to-power-and-automate-fedramp-assessments-301613244.html

SOURCE Emagine IT

You just read:

Emagine IT Partners with RegScale to Power and Automate FedRAMP Assessments

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.