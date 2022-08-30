IIROC Trading Halt - GII.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues remain halted by IIROC:

Company: Gravitas II Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GII.P

Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-08-22

Reason: Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-08-22 @ 7:48 AM

