Capnography Equipment Market size worth $ 1730.6 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 14.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The primary drivers of market expansion include an increase in respiratory disease incidences, technological advancements in capnography devices, and an increase in government initiatives to support the use of capnography devices.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Capnography Equipment Market ” By Product (Hand-held, Stand-alone, and Multi-parameter), By Technology (Mainstream, Sidestream, and Microstream), By Application (Emergency Medicine, Pain Management, Procedural Sedation, Critical Care, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Capnography Equipment Market size was valued at USD 501.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1730.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.74% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Capnography Equipment Market Overview

The use of a capnograph, a device that displays a graphical depiction of CO2 concentration versus time or the volume of CO2 exhaled throughout the respiration periodic cycle, allows for the measurement of carbon dioxide levels in the patient’s body while they are exhaling. Intensive care and anaesthesia are the main times it is utilised. Increased clinical advantages of portable/point-of-care capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, evolving guidelines for the clinical use of capnography, an increase in surgeries, technological advancements, an increase in the use of capnometers in hospitals, and an increase in the preference for capnometers over oximetry are the major factors among others driving the market growth.

The increase in surgical operations will boost the growth of the global Capnography Market during the forecast period. The market for capnography devices is anticipated to increase because of their use in assessing the effects of anaesthetic during surgery. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reports that from 2016 to 2017, 2.7 million hospitalizations involved surgical operations. Furthermore, the demand for capnography devices is anticipated to expand along with the number of in-patient and out-patient operations, which will fuel the market’s expansion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Masimo, Smiths Medical, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Nonin Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Diamedica (U.K.) Ltd., Edan Instruments, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Capnography Equipment Market On the basis of Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Geography.

Capnography Equipment Market, By Product Hand-Held Stand-Alone Multi-Parameter

Capnography Equipment Market, By Technology Mainstream Sidestream Microstream

Capnography Equipment Market, By Application Emergency Medicine Pain Management Procedural Sedation Critical Care Others

Capnography Equipment Market, By End-Use Hospitals Ambulatory Care Others

Capnography Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



