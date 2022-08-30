Malaysia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Malaysia on the occasion of your National Day.
The United States and Malaysia have enjoyed 65 years of friendship and cooperation based on our shared values and deep economic, security, and people-to-people ties. We look forward to partnering and collaborating to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
The United States sends our best wishes to the people of Malaysia on your National Day.
