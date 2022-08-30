Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Is Projected To Reach USD 357.05 Mn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 19.2%

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Research

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market was valued at $87,641 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $357,051 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027. Breast cancer liquid biopsy provides a real-time method for treatment of breast cancer. It is used for collection & analysis of a blood sample taken from patients. It analyses the presence of tumor cell-derived biomarkers such as circulating tumor cells, extracellular vesicles, and circulating tumor DNA. A breast cancer liquid biopsy is a simple, noninvasive, and cost-effective diagnostic tool for breast cancer. Breast cancer is known to be the second most common malignancy across the globe, therefore, liquid biopsy is a very significant tool for breast cancer diagnosis and determination.

Key Highlights from Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Study.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market have also been included in the study.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Key Players: Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Foundation Medicine, Inc.), Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.), Myriad Genetics, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Product & Service: Reagent Kits, Instruments, and Services

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, and Circulating Tumor DNA

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Application: Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Risk Assessment

